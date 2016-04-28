April 28 Superior Energy Services Inc :
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.49 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Superior Energy Services announces first quarter 2016
results
* Q1 loss per share $0.56 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $413.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $448 million
* Superior Energy Services Inc says u.s. Land revenue was
$190.1 million in Q1 of 2016, a 22% decrease
* Superior Energy Services Inc says pricing and utilization
continued to decline across many of our product lines
* Superior Energy Services Inc says drilling products and
services segment revenue in Q1 of 2016 was $96.6 million
