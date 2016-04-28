Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Aptargroup Inc
* Aptargroup grows revenue and earnings per share on a comparable basis
* Quarterly sales fell 1 percent to $582 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 earnings per share $0.87 to $0.92
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.71 excluding items
* Q1 revenue view $586.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects earnings per share for q2 to be in range of $0.87-$0.92
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.