April 28 Aptargroup Inc

* Aptargroup grows revenue and earnings per share on a comparable basis

* Quarterly sales fell 1 percent to $582 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 earnings per share $0.87 to $0.92

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.71 excluding items

* Q1 revenue view $586.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

