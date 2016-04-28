Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Kaiser Aluminum Corp
* Kaiser Aluminum corporation announces upsizing and pricing of senior notes
* Kaiser Aluminum corp says has priced its previously announced offering of $375.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.875% senior notes due 2024
* Announces increase of $50.0 million over amount previously announced
* To use net proceeds to redeem all outstanding amounts of Kaiser Aluminum's existing 8.250% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.