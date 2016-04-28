April 28 Kaiser Aluminum Corp

* Kaiser Aluminum corporation announces upsizing and pricing of senior notes

* Kaiser Aluminum corporation announces upsizing and pricing of senior notes

* Kaiser Aluminum corp says has priced its previously announced offering of $375.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.875% senior notes due 2024

* Announces increase of $50.0 million over amount previously announced

* To use net proceeds to redeem all outstanding amounts of Kaiser Aluminum's existing 8.250% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: