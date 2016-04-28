BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
April 28 Agnico Eagle
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 excluding items
* Continued strong operational performance - amaruq, el barqueno and barsele drill programs yield positive results
* Q1 revenues from mining operations $490.5 million versus $483.6 million last year
* Production for 2016 is now expected to meet high end of guidance range of approximately 1.525 to 1.565 million ounces of gold
* Now expect to meet top end of our production guidance for 2016
* Net debt was reduced by approximately $89 million to $923 million at march 31 , 2016
* Q1 2016 payable gold production of 411,336 ounces compared to 404,210 ounces in q1 of 2015
* Q1 revenue view $481.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
TOKYO, May 17 U.S. share futures and the dollar tumbled on Wednesday on worries about more U.S. political turmoil after media reports said President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into Trump's former national security advisor.