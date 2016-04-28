April 28 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Says At
March 31, 2016, Equity Hedges Represented 107.2% Of Company's
Equity And Equity
* Fairfax financial holdings limited: first quarter
financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view $13.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $2.76
* Fairfax financial holdings ltd says q1 net premiums
written by insurance and reinsurance operations increased by
20.6% to $2,030.1 million
* Related holdings
* Fairfax financial holdings ltd says q1 total revenue
$2,186.5 million versus. $2,387.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $13.09, revenue view $2.57
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)