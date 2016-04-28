Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 National Fuel Gas Co
* National fuel reports second quarter earnings
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $1.74
* National fuel gas co qtrly production of 39.2 bcfe, a 9.7% increase from prior year
* "well hedged at acceptable prices for remainder of this year and next fiscal year"
* "also seen a firming of prices for our 2018 to 2020 fiscal years"
* Revises fy 2016 eps outlook to $2.80 - $2.95
* National fuel gas co sees 2016 consolidated earnings per share $2.80 to $2.95
* Sees fy 2016 consolidated capital expenditures $445 million- $545 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Currently expects to incur additional ceiling test impairment charges in remaining qtrs of fiscal 2016, possibly q1 of fiscal 2017
* For exploration & production segment, sees fy 2016 production 158 to 175 bcfe
* Qtrly operating revenues $449.1 million versus $596.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.