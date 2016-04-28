Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 MFRI Inc
* MFRI announces fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Q4 sales rose 25.1 percent to $30.3 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.48
* Expect to expand our insulation business in canada
* Turbulence in energy markets and resulting slowdown in activity have led to a reduction in backlog since october 31, 2015
* Piping systems backlog as of january 31, 2016 was $48 million versus $65.2 million as of oct 31, 2015
* "we expect fiscal 2016/17 to be a challenging year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.