Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Key Energy Services Inc :
* Key Energy Services provides Foreign Corrupt Practices Act investigation update
* Informed by DOJ that department has closed its investigation and that it has decided to decline prosecution of company
* In addition, Key has been engaged in negotiations with staff of division of enforcement of SEC
* In connection with offer of settlement, Key has accrued a liability in amount of $5 million
* Key has reached an agreement in principle with staff on terms of a proposed offer of settlement
* Terms of a proposed offer of settlement must be presented to the commission for approval
* Expects proposed resolution will become final in q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.