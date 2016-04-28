Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Excelsior Mining Corp
* Excelsior appoints new chief financial officer
* Says Mark Distler appointed CFO
* Says has replaced Carlo Valente who had served as company's CFO since December, 2014
* Co has granted Distler options to purchase up to 200,000 common shares at price of C$0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.