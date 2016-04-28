Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 MSA Safety Inc :
* MSA announces first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48
* Msa safety inc says qtrly reported revenue was $279 million , increasing 9 percent from same period a year ago
* Excluding impact of a stronger u.s. Dollar, qtrly local currency revenue increased 13 percent
* "we continue to deal with headwinds such as lower product demand from energy market and stronger u.s. dollar"
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $274.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.