April 28 MSA Safety Inc :

* MSA announces first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Msa safety inc says qtrly reported revenue was $279 million , increasing 9 percent from same period a year ago

* Excluding impact of a stronger u.s. Dollar, qtrly local currency revenue increased 13 percent

* "we continue to deal with headwinds such as lower product demand from energy market and stronger u.s. dollar"

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $274.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S