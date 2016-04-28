Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 VSE Corp :
* Q1 earnings per share $1.21
* VSE reports financial results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 revenue $143.6 million versus $120.8 million
* Bookings in Federal Services and IT, Energy and Management Consulting groups were $51 million for first three months of 2016 versus $59 million
* Funded contract backlog at March 31, 2016 was $229 million, compared to $238 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.