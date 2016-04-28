April 28 Pinetree Capital Ltd
* Quarterly loss per share C$0.01
* Pinetree capital ltd. Announces unaudited financial
results for the three months ended march 31, 2016
* As at march 31, 2016, fair value of company's total
investments was $22.9 million, as compared to $27.9 million as
at december 31, 2015
* Net asset value per share was $0.08 as at march 31, 2016,
a 20% decrease from december 31, 2015 nav of $0.10
