April 29 Canacol Energy Ltd

* Canacol Energy Ltd. provides corporate guidance for 2016

* Sees 2016 capital budget of $58 million, with forecast oil and gas sales between 16,000 to 17,000 boepd

* Estimates average net before royalty oil and gas production for 2016 will range between 16,000 and 17,000 boepd

* Corporate ebitdax is anticipated to be approximately US$ 135 million for calendar 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: