April 28 Smoothwater Capital Corp:

* Smoothwater capital acquires additional shares of Alberta Oilsands Inc. And urges the board to take immediate action in the interests of shareholders

* Acquired 2.5 million common shares of Alberta Oilsands Inc at an average price of $0.0925 per share

* Now owns about 13.80% of issued and outstanding common shares of Alberta Oilsands