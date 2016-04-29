MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 28 Alere Inc
* Announces certain developments relating to the pending merger transaction with abbott laboratories
* Abbott informed alere that it has serious concerns about, among other things, accuracy of various representations, warranties and covenants made by alere in parties' merger agreement
* Abbott indicated that concerns relate to delay in filing 2015 form 10-k and governmental investigations previously announced by co
* Expects to file proxy statement required for alere's special meeting of stockholders to approve pending merger with abbott
* Abbot indicated that these concerns relate to delay in filing 2015 form 10-k
* In recent discussions, abbott affirmed its commitment to abide by its obligations under merger agreement
* Completely confident that there is no basis for a termination of merger agreement
* Obtains Requisite Lender Approval For Extension To File Form 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
