* Q1 earnings per share $0.67

* Your community bankshares, inc. Reports 1st quarter net income of $3.7 million, or $0.67 per diluted common share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q1 net interest income declined to $13.0 million from $13.9 million in Q4 of 2015

