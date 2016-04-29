China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
April 29 Your Community Bankshares Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.67
* Your community bankshares, inc. Reports 1st quarter net income of $3.7 million, or $0.67 per diluted common share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q1 net interest income declined to $13.0 million from $13.9 million in Q4 of 2015
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell 10 percent of its investment banking arm CI Capital to a local investor, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.