MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Ignyta Inc
* Ignyta Inc announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says prices public offering of 8.0 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $6.25 per share.
* Says anticipates using net proceeds from offering to fund research and development activities for its development programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP