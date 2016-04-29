April 29 Calpine Corp

* Calpine Corp reports first quarter results, reaffirms 2016 guidance

* Q1 loss per share $0.56

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Calpine Corp qtrly operating revenues $ 1.62 billion , down 1.9 percent

* Geysers wildfire recovery on track for full capacity with insurance proceeds later this year

* Calpine Corp - April 1, asset sale agreement for sale of substantially all assets comprising south point energy center to Nevada Power Co D/B/A NV Energy

* Financial terms for asset sale agreement are not being provided Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: