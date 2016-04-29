MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
April 29 Tyco International Plc
* Tyco reports second quarter 2016 earnings from continuing operations before special items of $0.45 per share and gaap earnings of $0.33 per share
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.33
* Tightens guidance range for full-year eps before special items to $2.05 - $2.10 from previous $2.05 - $2.20
* Q2 earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q2 revenue $2.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.34 billion
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.52 to $0.54 excluding items
* Expands pipeline with 7% orders growth in quarter
* Says provides guidance for q3 2016 eps before special items of $0.52 - $0.54
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $2.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $2.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.09, revenue view $9.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says "pleased with progress on our planned merger with johnson controls"
* Says backlog increases 2% on quarter sequential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
