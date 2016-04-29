April 29 Air Canada

* Air canada reports first quarter 2016 results

* Expects full year 2016 ebitdar to increase 4 to 8 per cent from full year 2015 ebitdar

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 operating expense per asm ("casm") 16.1 canadian cents versus 16.6 canadian cents

* Reported net income of $101 million or $0.35 per diluted share in q1 of 2016

* Q1 adjusted casm 12.3 canadian cents versus 11.9 canadian cents

* For q2 of 2016 expects adjusted casm to increase between 2.0 to 3.0 per cent

* For full year 2016, air canada expects adjusted casm to decrease between 1.75 to 2.75 per cent

* Committed to reducing unit costs by 21 percent, excluding impact of foreign exchange and fuel prices, by end of 2018 when compared to 2012

* Air canada qtrly operating revenue $3.34 billion versus $3.25 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.18, revenue view c$3.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* All figures in c$

* Air canada qtrly passenger revenue per rpm 17.4 canadian cents versus 18.3 canadian cents

* Air canada qtrly passenger revenue per rpm 17.4 canadian cents versus 18.3 canadian cents

* Air canada qtrly passenger revenue per asm 14.1 canadian cents versus 14.9 canadian cents