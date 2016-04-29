MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc
* Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. reports results for the first quarter 2016
* Qtrly comparable revpar on a constant dollar basis improved 3.6% for quarter
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 total revenue $ 1.34 billion versus $ 1.30 billion last year
* Sees 2016 total comparable hotel revpar, on constant us dollar, up 3.0 % to 4.0 %
* Q1 comparable hotel revenue $1.21 billion versus $1.17 billion last year
* Qtrly NAREIT FFO and adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.41
* Sees 2016 total revenues under GAAP up 1.5 % to 2.4 %
* Sees 2016 NAREIT FFO per diluted share $1.65 - $1.69
* While overall economic outlook remains uncertain, estimates of GDP, employment growth continue to point toward demand growth in near term
* Sees 2016 adjusted FFO per diluted share $1.65 - $1.69
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $1.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $5.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP