April 29 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc

* Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. reports results for the first quarter 2016

* Qtrly comparable revpar on a constant dollar basis improved 3.6% for quarter

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 total revenue $ 1.34 billion versus $ 1.30 billion last year

* Sees 2016 total comparable hotel revpar, on constant us dollar, up 3.0 % to 4.0 %

* Q1 comparable hotel revenue $1.21 billion versus $1.17 billion last year

* Qtrly NAREIT FFO and adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.41

* Sees 2016 total revenues under GAAP up 1.5 % to 2.4 %

* Sees 2016 NAREIT FFO per diluted share $1.65 - $1.69

* While overall economic outlook remains uncertain, estimates of GDP, employment growth continue to point toward demand growth in near term

* Sees 2016 adjusted FFO per diluted share $1.65 - $1.69

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $1.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $1.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $5.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S