April 29 Edgewell Personal Care Co

* Edgewell Personal Care announces retirement of Ward M. Klein as executive chairman in July 2016

* Appointed David P. Hatfield , Edgewell's president and chief executive officer, to succeed Mr. Klein as chairman of board

* Hatfield will continue to serve as president and chief executive officer

* R. David Hoover, lead independent director of Edgewell Board, will continue in this role