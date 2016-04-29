MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Pioneer Energy Services Corp
* Pioneer Energy Services reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.43
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.30 excluding items
* In Q2 of 2016, drilling rig utilization is estimated to average 40% to 43%
* Q1 revenue $75 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.1 million
* Q2 drilling services segment margin is estimated to be approximately $10,500 to $11,000 per day
* Says production services segment revenue in Q2 is estimated to be down approximately 10% to 14% compared to Q1
* Says production services segment margin is estimated to be 17% to 20% of revenues in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP