April 29 Immunogen Inc

* Immunogen Inc reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $60 million to $70 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.37

* Q3 revenue $19.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $23.2 million

* 2016 operating expenses are now projected to be between $180 million and $185 million

* 2016 guidance for its net loss is now expected to be between $135 million and $140 million, versus previous estimate of $120 million and $125 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: