MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Eaton Corporation Plc
* Sees Q2 2016 operating earnings per share $1.00 to $1.10
* Sees FY operating earnings per share $4.15 to $4.45
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Eaton first quarter operating earnings per share of $0.88, above midpoint of guidance
* Q1 sales $4.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.77 billion
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.88
* 2016 operating earnings per share guidance affirmed
* Restructuring program proceeding as planned
* Maintaining our guidance for full year operating earnings per share of between $4.15 and $4.45
* Still expect a decline in organic revenue in 2016 of between 2 and 4 percent
* Expected savings in 2016 from restructuring actions remains same as earlier estimate
* Now believe impact from negative currency translation in 2016 will be less than $400 million we estimated at start of year
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.26, revenue view $19.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP