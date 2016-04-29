MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Newmarket Gold Inc
* Essentially debt free; Fosterville delivers record production and low AISC of US$723
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04
* Qtrly consolidated gold production of 58,057 ounces increased 9.2% over q4, 2015 and a decline of 2.7% over Q1, 2015.
* "Newmarket is well positioned to achieve 2016 production and cost guidance."
* Q1 revenue $66.1 million versus $72.9 million
* Sees 2016 consolidated gold production 205,000 ounces - 220,000 ounces
* Sees 2016 sustaining capital expenditures $50.0 million - $57.5 million
* Sees 2016 consolidated AISC per ounce $950 - $1,025
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.09, revenue view c$87.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP