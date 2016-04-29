MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp
* Q1 loss per share $0.13 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Equivalent production in q1 of 2016 was 160.3 billion cubic feet equivalent
* Cabot oil & gas corporation announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q1 loss per share $0.12
* Q2 net production guidance of 1,575 to 1,600 mmcf per day for natural gas
* Company expects its natural gas price realizations (before impact of hedges) to average between $0.50 and $0.55
* Q2 net production guidance of 11,500 to 12,250 bbls per day for crude oil and condensate and 1,400 to 1,600 bbls per day for ngls
* Cabot oil & gas corp says reaffirmed its $325 million capital budget for fy 2016
* Has reaffirmed its $325 million capital budget and its production growth guidance range of 2 to 7 percent for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
