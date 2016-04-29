April 29 Store Capital:
* Term debt financing
* Debt consisting of $200 million of privately placed
investment senior notes due april 28, 2026, $100 million
floating-rate five-year term loan
* Increase in size of commitment amount under its unsecured
credit facility to $500 million by accessing $100 million of
accordion feature
* Accordion feature permits store to expand facility to as
much as $800 million over term of facility, which expires in
september 2019
