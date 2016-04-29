MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 KBR Inc
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.20 to $1.45 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kbr announces solid first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 revenue $1.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.06 billion
* Reiterates its full year 2016 fully diluted earnings per share guidance of between $1.20 and $1.45 per share
* During q1, company incurred $2 million in pre-tax restructuring costs and recorded a $4 million pre-tax gain
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On track to achieve year-end 2016 targets for at least $200 million in annual cost savings
* Expects legal costs associated with legacy u.s. Government contracts to be about $15 million, or $0.11 per fully diluted share in 2016
* To-Date company has identified and actioned more than $180 million of savings target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP