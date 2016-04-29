MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 WestRock Co
* Q2 sales $3.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.66 billion
* Westrock reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results
* Maintains FY16 cash flow guidance
* Completion of specialty chemicals (ingevity) separation expected may 15th
* WestRock Co qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.61
* Realized $350 million in annual run-rate savings as of end of q2
* WestRock Co qtrly earnings per share $0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP