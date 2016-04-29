April 29 Ventas Inc Qtrly Same
* Ventas reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.04
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $4.07 to $4.15
* Ventas Inc says reaffirms 2016 normalized FFO guidance of
$4.07 to $4.15 per diluted share
* Expects its 2016 NAREIT reported FFO per diluted share to
be between $4.13 and $4.21.
* Total reported company same-store cash NOI is forecast to
grow 1.5 to 3 percent in 2016
* Store cash NOI growth for company's total portfolio (1,069
assets) was 2.9 percent
* Sees 2016 total reported company same-store cash NOI also
consistent with previous guidance
* Ventas INC qtrly NAREIT FFO per share of $1.05
* FY 2016 FFO per share view $4.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: