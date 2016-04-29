April 29 Ventas Inc Qtrly Same

* Ventas reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.04

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $4.07 to $4.15

* Ventas Inc says reaffirms 2016 normalized FFO guidance of $4.07 to $4.15 per diluted share

* Expects its 2016 NAREIT reported FFO per diluted share to be between $4.13 and $4.21.

* Total reported company same-store cash NOI is forecast to grow 1.5 to 3 percent in 2016

* Store cash NOI growth for company's total portfolio (1,069 assets) was 2.9 percent

* Sees 2016 total reported company same-store cash NOI also consistent with previous guidance

* Ventas INC qtrly NAREIT FFO per share of $1.05

* FY 2016 FFO per share view $4.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S