April 29 Golden Minerals Co

* Q1 revenue $1.5 million versus $2.3 million

* Golden Minerals reports first quarter 2016 results

* Does not currently expect that it will have sufficient cash to continue its business plans into 2017 without external funding

* Currently expects to spend approximately $5.7 million during remainder of 2016

* Golden Minerals Co qtrly net loss per basic common share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: