April 29 Rovi Corp
* Rovi to acquire Tivo, creating $3 billion entertainment
technology leader
* Rovi corp says deal valued at approximately $1.1 billion.
* Rovi corp says deal valued at for $10.70 per share in cash
and stock
* Deal accretive to Rovi's non-gaap eps within first 12
months
* Sees $100 million in annual cost synergies from deal
* Rovi will pay $2.75 per share in cash, or approximately
$277 million
* Company will continue to be led by tom carson and upon
closing of transaction will adopt iconic TiVo brand as new
company name
* Expected synergies are in addition to tivo's targeted
current year $32 million adjusted ebitda increase from
restructuring, margin improvements
* Cash consideration will be financed from cash on hand in
combined company
* Rovi stockholders will own one share of new holding
company for each share of rovi common stock owned as of closing
* $7.95 per share of deal price will be paid in shares of
common stock of a new holding company that will own both rovi
and tivo
* Offer represents a premium of approximately 40 percent
over TiVo's closing price of $7.66 on march 23, 2016
* Stock component of consideration is expected to be a
tax-free exchange to tivo stockholders
* Combined company is expected to have $150 - $270 million
on hand at closing
* Board of directors of combined company will include
participation from tivo's current board
* Post-Transaction, current Rovi stockholders will own
between 66.8 percent and 72.9 percent of pro forma shares
outstanding in new holding co
* Stock consideration of deal is subject to a two-way collar
between average Rovi stock prices of $16.00 and $25.00
* Board of directors of combined company will include
participation from TiVo's current board
* With approval of deal, Rovi's board approved adoption of a
stockholder rights plan
* If co's stock price increases between agreement date and
closing, TiVo stockholders to receive fewer shares until average
Rovi stock price is $25
* If co's share price decreases between signing and closing,
TiVo stockholders to receive more shares until average stock
price reaches $18.71
* Between an average Rovi stock price of $18.71 and $16.00,
Rovi has option to pay additional cash instead of issuing more
shares
* If average Rovi stock price is below $16.00, Rovi may set
exchange ratio between 0.4250 and 0.4969
* In no event will cash amount be more than $3.90 per share
* Boards of both companies have approved transaction
* Board adopted stockholder rights plan to "protect rovi's
$1.2 billion federal net operating losses" from effect of sec
382 of us internal revenue code
* Completion of TiVo deal would move Rovi "significantly
closer" to 50 percent ownership change outlined in section 382
* Evercore is serving as financial advisor to Rovi and
Cooley Llp is serving as legal counsel
* Liontree advisors is serving as financial advisor to TiVo
and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom llp is serving as legal
counsel
