MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Rovi Corp
* Rovi Corp reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees fy 2016 NON-GAAP earnings per share $1.35 to $1.65
* Q1 loss per share $0.22
* Q1 revenue $118.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $116.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.34
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $490 million to $520 million
* No change in Rovi's business outlook
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP