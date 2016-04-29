April 29 Phillips 66

* Reports First Quarter earnings of $385 million or $0.72 per share

* Says midstream first-quarter adjusted earnings were $40 million

* First-Quarter chemicals adjusted earnings were $156 million, compared with $182 million in q4 of 2015

* Q1 earnings per share $0.72

* Refining adjusted earnings were $86 million in Q1, compared with $376 million in q4 of 2015

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Phillips 66's NGL business generated a loss of $11 million in q1

* Development of Sweeny Hub is nearing completion with construction of LPG export terminal approximately 80 percent complete

* Sweeny Hub project is on time and on budget with startup expected in second half of 2016

Qtrly revenue $17.76 billion versus $23.43 billion last year