MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Phillips 66
* Reports First Quarter earnings of $385 million or $0.72 per share
* Says midstream first-quarter adjusted earnings were $40 million
* First-Quarter chemicals adjusted earnings were $156 million, compared with $182 million in q4 of 2015
* Q1 earnings per share $0.72
* Refining adjusted earnings were $86 million in Q1, compared with $376 million in q4 of 2015
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Phillips 66's NGL business generated a loss of $11 million in q1
* Development of Sweeny Hub is nearing completion with construction of LPG export terminal approximately 80 percent complete
* Sweeny Hub project is on time and on budget with startup expected in second half of 2016
* Qtrly revenue $17.76 billion versus $23.43 billion last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP