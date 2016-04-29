April 29 Cousins Properties

* Cousins Properties To Merge With Parkway Properties And Simultaneously Spin Off combined Houston assets into a new pure play publicly-traded reit

* Under deal Parkway shareholders will receive 1.63 shares of cousins stock for each share of parkway stock they own

* Agreement for stock-for-stock merger, simultaneous spin-off of Houston-based assets of companies into publicly-traded reit

* Combined company will effect a taxable spin-off of houstonco via a special dividend distributed pro rata to its shareholders

* Upon completion of spin-off, Cousins and Parkway shareholders will own approximately 52% and 48%

* Affiliates of TPG, which own about 21% of outstanding common stock of Parkway, have agreed to vote in favor of transactions

* Annual net G&A savings are anticipated to be approximately $18 million after giving effect to merger and spin-off

* Transactions are expected to be generally FFO per share neutral in 2017