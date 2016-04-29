MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Advanced Accelerator Applications SA
* Advanced accelerator applications reports 26.8% sales growth in 2015 and continues to show significant clinical progress across both therapeutic and diagnostic platforms
* Q4 sales eur 22.48 million versus I/B/E/S view eur 22.9 million
* Q4 revenue view EUR 22.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP