MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 TransCanada Corp
* TransCanada reports solid first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.36
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share c$0.70
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* TransCanada Corp says Q1 revenue $2,547 million versus $2,874 million last year
* Q1 revenue view C$2.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Attorney general for Quebec has agreed to suspend its litigation against TransCanada and energy east pipeline
* Q1 2016 included a net after-tax charge of $211 million for specific items
* Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.565 per common share for quarter ending June 30, 2016
* Permanent repairs, remaining restoration at keystone planned for may, with investigative activities, corrective measures planned in 2016
* Expect Columbia pipeline group acquisition to close in second half 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP