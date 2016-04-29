MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Ingram Micro Inc
* Ingram Micro reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Worldwide 2016 q1 sales decreased 12 percent in USD to $9.3 billion
* Says transaction to join HNA Group is on track to close in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP