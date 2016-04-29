MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc
* Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. reports first quarter 2016 financial results; revenues of $1.7 billion and EPS of $1.29
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $1.29
* Q1 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.69 billion
* Spirit's backlog at end of q1 of 2016 was approximately $46 billion
* Fully diluted earnings per share for 2016 remains unchanged and is expected to be $4.15 - $4.35 per share
* Spirit revenue for full-year 2016 remains unchanged and is expected to be $6.6 - $6 .7 billion
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.32, revenue view $6.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures ranging between $250 million and $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP