* CBOE Holdings reports solid first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.60
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.61
* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to $162.3 million
* Core expenses for 2016 fiscal year are expected to be in
range of $211.0 million to $215.0 million
* Capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $47.0
million to $49.0 million for 2016
* Expects to recognize accelerated stock-based compensation
expense, on a quarterly basis, totaling about $1.0 million for
full year
* Transaction fees rose 20% in Q1 due to a 19% increase in
average revenue per contract
* Total trading volume in Q1 2016 was 291.3 million
contracts versus 290.7 million contracts in q1 2015
