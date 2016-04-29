April 29 Chc Student Housing Corp

* Chc student housing announces 2015 financial results

* Chc student housing corp qtrly property revenues of $1.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $2.07

* Qtrly FFO loss per share $0.18

* Chc student housing corp qtrly affo per share $0.22

* Says consolidated financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis

* Says company's ability to continue as a going concern is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties

* Says planned operations could be scaled back and a portion of company's asset could be sold