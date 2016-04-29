BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
April 29 Brixmor Property Group Inc
* Brixmor property group prices secondary offering
* Says secondary offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $25.20per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago