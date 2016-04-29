MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Exxon Mobil Corp :
* Exxon Mobil earns $1.8 billion in first quarter of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Quarterly oil equivalent production increased 1.8 percent from Q1 of 2015
* Q1 total revenue and other income $48,707 million versus $67,618 million year-ago
* Quarterly upstream earnings declined $2.9 billion from Q1 of 2015, to a loss of $76 million
* Quarterly liquids production totaled 2.5 million barrels per day, up 261,000 barrels per day
* Quarterly downstream earnings were $906 million, down $761 million from Q1 of 2015
* Q1 earnings of $1.8 billion decreased 63 percent from Q1 of 2015
* Q1 oil-equivalent production 4,325 koebd versus. 4,248 koebd last year
* Quarterly natural gas production was 10.7 billion cubic feet per day, down 1.1 billion cubic feet per day from 2015
* Q1 capital and exploration expenditures were $5.1 billion, down 33 percent from Q1 of 2015
* Q1 worldwide refinery throughput 4,185 kbd versus. 4,546 kbd last year
* U.S. upstream operations recorded a loss of $832 million in q1 2016, compared to a loss of $52 million in Q1 of 2015
* Quarterly chemical earnings of $1.4 billion were $373 million higher than q1 of 2015
* Q1 oil equivalent production increased 1.8 percent from Q1 of 2015
* Q1 cash flow from operations and asset sales $5.0 billion versus. $8.5 billion last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $48.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CEO Tillerson says "the organization continues to respond effectively to challenging industry conditions"
* Corporation will continue to acquire shares to offset dilution in conjunction with its benefit plans and programs
* "Corporation is making steady progress on its investment plans"
* CEO Tillerson says co capturing enhancements to operational performance and creating margin uplift despite low prices
* "Does not currently plan on making purchases to reduce shares outstanding"
* Exxon Mobil CEO Tillerson "scale and integrated nature of our cash flow provide competitive advantage and support consistent strategy execution"
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP