MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
* Royal Caribbean reports significantly higher first quarter earnings and increases full year guidance
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.15 to $6.35
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57
* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share about $1.00
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.46
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 constant-currency net yields are expected to be in range of up 2.5 pct to 4.0 pct
* Sees 2016 NCC excluding fuel are expected to be up approximately 1.0 pct on a constant-currency basis
* Company continues to implement its $500 million share repurchase program
* Constant-Currency net yields are expected to increase approximately 1.0 pct in Q2 of 2016
* "China is a closer-in booking environment making it harder to compare positions"
* Company's booked position is similar to last year's levels.
* Excluding China bookings, company's booked position is "well ahead" of last year's
* Ncc excluding fuel are expected to be up approximately 2.0 pct on a constant-currency basis for q2
* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd qtrly net yields were up 7.0 pct on a constant-currency basis (up 3.4 pct as-reported)
* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd qtrly net cruise costs ("NCC") excluding fuel increased 4.7 pct on a constant-Currency basis (up 3.6 pct as-reported)
* Qtrly total revenues $1.92 billion versus $1.82 billion
* Q1 revenue view $1.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP