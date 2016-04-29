MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Chevron Corp :
* Chevron reports first quarter loss of $725 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.39
* Q1 sales $23 billion versus I/B/E/S view $21.43 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Chevron reports first quarter loss of $725 million
* Worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 2.67 million barrels per day in Q1 2016, compared with 2.68 million barrels per day in 2015 Q1
* International upstream operations incurred a loss of $609 million in Q1 2016 compared with earnings of $2.02 billion
* U.S. downstream operations earned $247 million in Q1 2016 compared with earnings of $706 million a year earlier
* Foreign currency effects decreased earnings in 2016 quarter by $319 million, compared with an increase of $580 million a year earlier
* Q1 U.S. upstream operations incurred a loss of $850 million in Q1 2016 compared to a loss of $460 million from a year earlier
* Says international downstream operations earned $488 million in Q1 2016 compared with $717 million a year earlier
* Chevron CEO Watson says "our upstream business was impacted by a more than 35 percent decline in crude oil prices"
* Q1 U.S. net oil-equivalent production of 701,000 barrels per day versus 699,000 barrels per day
* International net oil-equivalent production of 1.97 million barrels per day in Q1 2016 decreased 17,000 barrels per day, or 1 percent
* U.S. downstream refinery crude oil input in Q1 2016 increased 4 percent to 957,000 barrels per day from year-ago period
* Q1 international downstream refinery crude oil input of 795,000 barrels per day in Q1 2016 increased 13,000 barrels per day
* International Q1 results declined from a year ago
* "Downstream operations continued to perform well, although overall industry conditions and margins this quarter were weaker than a year ago."
* Chevron CEO Watson says "our efforts are focused on improving free cash flow"
* Capital and exploratory expenditures in Q1 2016 were $6.5 billion, compared with $8.6 billion in corresponding 2015 period
* "We are controlling our spend and getting key projects under construction online"
* Says net charges in Q1 2016 were $1 million, compared with $416 million in year-ago period
* Continue to lower cost structure with "better pricing, work flow efficiencies," matching organizational size to expected future activity levels
* Earlier in year, started up production at Chuandongbei project in China, and continue to ramp up production in Permian basin and elsewhere
* Expenditures for upstream represented 92 percent of companywide total in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP