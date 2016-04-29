MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Draftday Fantasy Sports Inc :
* Wetpaint, a Draftday Fantasy Sports Company, agrees to acquire Rant, Inc. to become a leading social publisher
* To buy Rant for $5 million in cash and shares of Draftday stock equal to between 20 pct - 24 pct of fully diluted shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP