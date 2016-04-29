MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Eastern Company reports results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 sales fell 10 percent to $33.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Metal products segment has reduced its workforce by 39%
* Full effect of workforce reduction will be realized beginning in q2
* Effective may 31, 2016, company has ceased additional benefit accruals in its salaried employees defined benefit pension plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP