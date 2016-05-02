MOVES-ITG names new director in global portfolio trading team
May 16 U.S.-based brokerage Investment Technology Group Inc appointed John Emmert as a director in its global portfolio trading team, effective May 17.
May 2 Copper Mountain Mining Corp
* Copper Mountain Mining announces positive Q1 2016 results
* Qtrly revenue C$58.7 million versus C$71.5 million
* Qtrly earnings per share C$0.11
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share C$0.07
* North Korean missile was detected by controversial THAAD system