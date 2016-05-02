BRIEF-X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
May 2 Bemis Company Inc
* Bemis Company acquires packaging operations of SteriPack
* Details of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
May 16 Nomura Asset Management UK Ltd said it hired Jon Nash as business development director in a newly created role.